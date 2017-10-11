0.75 mn college teachers to get 7th Pay Commission benefits: Javadekar

The government today extended the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission for the teaching faculty of central and state universities and aided colleges.

The move will benefit 0.75 million professors, assistant professors and others, HRD minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting, where the decision was taken.

He said the hike would be anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.

