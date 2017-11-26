10,000 security personnel for Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad

More than 10,000 security personnel would be deployed during the (GES), which begins on Tuesday and would be attended by and US President Donald Trump's daughter



Modi, on his day-long visit to the city on Tuesday, would inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and the three-day GES, to be organised at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.



"A total of 10,400 security personnel drawn from various wings will be deployed for the summit," Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy said today.Apart from Law and Order police, personnel from Traffic Police, Central Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police, Intelligence Security Wing, commandos of Greyhounds anti-naxal force, elite OCTOPUS anti-terror force, and dog squads would be deployed in Hyderabad as part of the security arrangement.Hyderabad and Secunderabad police commissioners would be incharge of security arrangements in the areas under their jurisdictions, Reddy said.Ivanka Trump, an adviser to the US president, would attend the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which this year has been themed 'Women First, Prosperity for All'.Leading the US delegation, would focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering global economic growth at the summit.Modi and Ivanka Trump, along with 100 special guests, would also attend a special dinner at the Falaknuma Palace, now a plush hotel, in the Old City on Tuesday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao has said.The dinner will be served on a Nizam-era table around which 101 guests can sit at a time. A separate dinner would be arranged for 1,500-2,000 delegates on the lawns of the palace.Officials of the Special Protection Group and the US Secret Service have visited Hyderabad and reviewed the arrangements, a police commissionerate official said.The official said a five-tier security would be provided toMore than 2,000 police personnel would be deployed around Falaknuma Palace, he said, adding the police has conducted a door-to-door search campaign at 3,500 houses in surrounding areas of the palace."We have sanitised the areas and we have instructed the citizens of the localities not to give shelter to strangers in their houses. People are supporting the security measures," the official said.