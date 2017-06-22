TRENDING ON BS
10 days ahead of GST launch, India Inc frets over anti-profiteering rules

Little clarity on what constitutes a breach; regulations prone to legal challenge, feel critics

Sudipto Dey & Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

With barely 10 days remaining for the launch of the national goods and services tax (GST), corporate India says it is still not sure how the anti-profiteering regulations will work. "What the GST Council released this week was some process rules for the way cases and challenges will be handled, but it has not defined the 'how' of these rules' working," says Robert Tsang, GST implementation leader at consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India. The rules outline the procedure to be followed for investigation and enquiry, but not the mechanism for calculating ...

