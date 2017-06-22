10 days ahead of GST launch, India Inc frets over anti-profiteering rules

Little clarity on what constitutes a breach; regulations prone to legal challenge, feel critics

With barely 10 days for launch of the national goods and services tax (GST), corporate India says it is unclear how the anti-profiteering regulations will work. "What the GST Council released this week was some process rules for the way cases and challenges will be handled but it has not defined the 'how' of these rules' working," says Robert Tsang, GST implementation leader at consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.The rules outline the procedure to be followed for investigation and enquiry but not the mechanism for calculating of profiteering, says Pratik Jain, partner at consultancy PwC. "Businesses will have to themselves work these out," he adds.Anti-profiteering regulations in Australia and Malaysia largely used the net profit margin rule to determine any 'unreasonable' high profit. Legal experts say the Indian regulations do not provide policy guidance on how GST taxpayers are to determine the extent of cut in price to meet the test of "commensurate reduction" under ...

Sudipto Dey & Indivjal Dhasmana