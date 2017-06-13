10% hike too little, we want more to offset GST impact, say pharma players

The pharmaceutical industry has sought permission to increase prices of by more than the stipulated 10 per cent in a year, as the tax rate on most drugs was raised to 12 per cent under the proposed regime from the current nine per cent.

In a meeting held by the Department of Pharmaceuticals with the drug industry, pharma representatives raised this issue.

As per the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013, pharmaceutical companies can increase the price of by upto 10 per cent each year.

While 80 per cent of drugs have been put under the 12 per cent rate, essential drugs are in the 5 per cent bracket.

The industry also raised the issue of refunds on taxes paid on input, called in technical jargon. The Council has decided that for stocks whose receipts are not available with dealers, only 40 per cent will be given. However, the industry wanted 100 per cent refund.

An industry representative who attended the meeting told Business Standard, "We also raised the issue of with the department. The which is 40 per cent should be made 100 per cent."

The pharma representatives also stated that the department emphasised on adequate stock in the market. This cames at a time when there has been reduction in inventory from 40 days to 27 days at stockist level on an average, according to All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).

Representatives of top pharmaceutical companies said stockists are not willing to keep high levels of inventory, fearing they will have to send back their stock if relabelling is required. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are even willing to compensate the stockists for the losses they are likely to make due to It is estimated that the impact of will be felt in the coming two quarters.