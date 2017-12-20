100% electric vehicles in India? SIAM presents roadmap for shift by 2047

The (SIAM) on Wednesday presented a roadmap for the complete shift towards electric vehicle regime by 2047.

SIAM, which has suggested that forty per cent of all new vehicle sales in the country should be by 2030, noted that all new vehicle sales for intra-city public transport fleets should be electric by 2030.

It also recommended that sixty percent of all new vehicle sales in the country should employ greener technologies like hybrids and other alternate fuels by the year 2030.

"To ensure smooth phasing in of pure and to sustain the transition to cleaner fossil fuel vehicles, the IC engine upgradation must continue over the next decade or so. Progressively would be an essential stepping stone in this journey towards hundred percent electric vehicle regime. Finally, all new vehicle sales should be electric vehicle by 2047," SIAM said in an official release.

Dr Abhay Firodia, President, SIAM in a statement said that to make sure that this vision is realized, the industry, government and various stakeholders will need to collaborate and invest with 100 percent commitment.

He further emphasised that the proposed policy measures by SIAM would be needed for creating a robust market and manufacturing eco-system for in the country and such a policy must be sustained over time to enable industry to commit investments with full confidence.

Firodia also added that the policy should allow outcomes in a planned manner to ensure that the necessary transformation takes place with the minimum disruption and socio-economic impact in terms of industrial growth, employment and livelihood of people in the auto industry.

SIAM has made these recommendations in the White Paper on submitted to the government in line with the vision of Government of India of 100 percent for public mobility and 40 percent for personal mobility by 2030.