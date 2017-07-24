14 stalled hydro projects leading to cost overrun of Rs 25,594 crore: Govt

-
ALSO READGovt not to rush to set up ultra mega power project in Bihar: Piyush Goyal Power discoms to save Rs 20,000 crore a year by using MERIT app, says Goyal No bailout for Tata, Adani power projects in Gujarat Close to resolving some stressed power projects: Piyush Goyal GJM shutdown: NHPC shuts Teesta hydel power plant as precautionary measure
-
Fourteen under construction hydro power projects of above 25 Mw have been stalled due to various reasons, leading to cost overrun of Rs 25,593.78 crore, the government said on Monday.
"As of July 1, 2017, there are 14 under construction hydro power projects (above 25 Mw), totalling 5,055 Mw, which are stalled due to various reasons," Power Minister Piyush Goyal said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.
The cost overrun due to these stalled projects, as calculated by the Central Electricity Authority, is Rs 25,593.78 crore, the minister said.
With regard NHPC's 2,000 Mw Subansiri Lower project, there is cost overrun of Rs 11,149.8 crore. In the case of 400 Mw Maheshwar hydel project, the figure is Rs 5,223.7 crore, Goyal said.
The Teesta Stage VI project has seen cost build-up of Rs 4,258.9 crore, the minister added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU