14 stalled hydro projects leading to cost overrun of Rs 25,594 crore: Govt

Fourteen under construction of above 25 Mw have been stalled due to various reasons, leading to cost overrun of Rs 25,593.78 crore, the government said on Monday.



"As of July 1, 2017, there are 14 under construction (above 25 Mw), totalling 5,055 Mw, which are stalled due to various reasons," Power Minister said in a reply to the



The cost overrun due to these stalled projects, as calculated by the Central Electricity Authority, is Rs 25,593.78 crore, the minister said.With regard NHPC's 2,000 Mw Subansiri Lower project, there is cost overrun of Rs 11,149.8 crore. In the case of 400 Mw Maheshwar hydel project, the figure is Rs 5,223.7 crore, Goyal said.The has seen cost build-up of Rs 4,258.9 crore, the minister added.