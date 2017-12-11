15th RIC meet in Delhi: India, China, Russia vow to prevent terrorism

Russia, and on Monday condemned in all forms and reaffirmed their determination to prevent and counter it.



The three countries also said those committing, organising, inciting or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable and brought to justice.



Trilateral Russia-India-#RIC Foreign Ministers had very useful and productive discussions on economic and development issues, fight against terrorism, and on regional, multilateral and global issues @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/zyQJ2A8BVB — (@MEAIndia) December 11, 2017

Towards global and regional peace, security and stability, EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi & Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the 15th round of Russia-India-China #RIC Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mJePKS1E8n — (@MEAIndia) December 11, 2017

Kumar had said last week that the three countries would discuss global and regional issues.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the talks were expected to focus on security and trade issues in the region and elsewhere.

The discussions would also include the situation in Afghanistan, the West Asia and the Korean peninsula, it said.

Wang Yi's visit is the first high-level visit from after Indian and were involved a tense face-off position in the region of the border earlier this year.

External Affairs Minister along with her Chinese and Russian counterparts and held the 15th Russia-India- trilateral meeting in New Delhi. The countries made it clear that their cooperation was not directed against any other nation.The statement urged all countries to take adequate measures to prevent terrorist activities from their territory.