16% of job seekers in private sector are from Dalits, OBCs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked for reservations in the private sector, kicking off a debate on the aspirations of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in the employment market. The data collected from naukri.com, the largest site for jobs in the country, shows that as many as 9 million registered job seekers, constituting more than 16 per cent of the 55 million users, are from these three categories.

And the number could be even higher as the site has made this declaration voluntary for their users. As the site offers jobs ...