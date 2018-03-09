166 mn PAN, 877 mn bank accounts linked to Aadhaar: Govt informs Parliament

Over 166.5 million cards and 877.9 million accounts have been linked to biometric identifier Aadhaar, Parliament was informed on Friday. "As on March 5, number of cards linked with is 16,65,82,421. Further, as on March 2, 877.9 million current accounts and savings accounts have been linked with Aadhaar," Minister of State for Finance said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He said linked financial transactions pass through multi-entity model such as bank, and



As on March 2, total of 6,811 enrolment or updation centres is operational in branches.



Sharing of information or seeding of information with the authorised agencies is governed by the Act. Additionally, the Act also lays down monetary penalties and imprisonment for unauthorised sharing of residents' identity information.

"Any violation to the provision of The Act is a criminal offence," he said.

The government has mandated submission of the 12-digit unique identity number by every account holder by March 31, 2018 to weed out unaccounted wealth.

For the same purpose, linking with income-tax permanent account number or has also been made mandatory.