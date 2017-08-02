2.7 mn assessees yet to fully migrate to GST portal

As many as 2.7 million of the 7.1 million who were assessed under the pre- (GST) system and have activated their accounts on the latter portal, are yet to complete the entire

As a result, they are yet to file returns, said Network, the body handling the system's information technology backbone.

"If you have activated your provisional ID for migrating to but not completed all the enrolment formalities, you might be heading for a dead end at the time of filing returns," said.

After the initial process of activation of the provisional ID, a taxpayer has to fill Part-B of the enrolment form at the portal, providing relevant information regarding the business, including the authorised signatory. Submission of the completed form with digital signature certificate or electronic verification code entitles the taxpayer to the final registration certificate. About 4.4 million have completed the entire process, of the 7.1 million.

Failure to do so will lead to cancellation of the provisional ID after the statutory three months, said. "Though the law allows enrolled taxpayers three months to submit Part-B, they should not wait until the last moment to complete this formality. In fact, they need to hurry, as they will be able to file their returns only after they have submitted the completed form," it said.

"The deadline for filing the first return, GSTR-3B, is August 20. Those who fail to submit the enrollment form with completed Part-B before this date will not be allowed by the IT system to file this return," said Navin Kumar, chairman.