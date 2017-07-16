2 weeks of GST: Council to take stock of nation-wide impact tomorrow

Over two weeks into the regime, the all-powerful Council will meet tomorrow to take stock of the implementation of the new indirect



This will be the first meeting of the Council since the launch of the Goods and Services (GST) on July 1 and the 19th since it was set up in September last year.



But unlike the earlier meetings, when the states and Centre used to sit across the table and decide on a plethora of issues, this time the interaction would happen through video conferencing."19th Meeting of Council under the Chairmanship of FM will be held through Video Conferencing on July 17 in Delhi," the finance ministry tweeted.After the last Council meet on June 30, it was decided that next meeting will happen on August 5.But the date of the meeting, sources said, was advanced as the Council wanted to take stock of the situation post the rollout and get a nation-wide report.The council,chaired by Jaitley and having state finance ministers as members, has over the past 10 months ironed out various contentious issues and decided on a four-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.Over the last two weeks, the ministry has been issuing clarifications on doubts raised by industry.Besides, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has held a marathon six-day ' Master Class' for businesses and traders explaining the rules of the new regime and answering their queries online.The finance ministry had earlier said the has been implemented"without any major problems being reported" from the field offices.The ministry has also asked businesses to register themselves for the new indirect regime by logging on to theportalhttps://www. Gov.In/latest by July 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)