20 million e-way bills generated for movement of goods in 24 days: GSTN

More than 20 million (two crore) e-way bills have been generated since the beginning of this month, according to GSTN.
The 'GST Systems' in a tweet said, "In a span of 24 days, over 2 crore E-Way Bills were generated for the movement of goods".
The twitter handle of GST Systems Project is designed and developed by GSTN -- the information-technology backbone of the Goods and Services Tax.
From April 1, the government had launched the electronic way or e-way bill system for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.
In a span of 24 days, over 2 crore E-Way Bills were generated for the movement of goods. pic.twitter.com/9rXaa6Wfbi— GST Systems (@gstindia) April 25, 2018
The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from April 15. So far, 17 states/Union Territories have made e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods.
These states include Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya and the union territory of Puducherry, which rolled out e-way bill for intra-statement movement of goods today.
