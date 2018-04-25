20 million e-way bills generated for movement of goods in 24 days: GSTN

than 20 million (two crore) bills have been generated since the beginning of this month, according to

The ' Systems' in a tweet said, "In a span of 24 days, over 2 crore Bills were generated for the movement of goods".

The twitter handle of Systems Project is designed and developed by -- the of the



In a span of 24 days, over 2 crore Bills were generated for the movement of goods. pic.twitter.com/9rXaa6Wfbi — Systems (@gstindia) April 25, 2018

From April 1, the government had launched the electronic way or bill system for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from April 15. So far, 17 states/Union Territories have made bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods.

These states include Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and and the union territory of Puducherry, which rolled out bill for intra-statement movement of goods today.