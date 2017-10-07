



Enterprise application provider has taken on board almost 200 digital compliance clients across 30 solutions following the implementation of goods and services tax (GST).

The demand for S/4HANA core solution and supply chain solutions has surged post- implementation due to business consolidation across the country, the company claimed.

“We are working with policy makers on Bharat ERP and already. We are also engaged with smart city initiatives across the country. We have a team engaging with policy makers on these initiatives and utilities and they do take us seriously because a large portion of Inc. actually comes under clientele. has allowed us to bring solutions that are very specific to India,” said Neeraj Athalye, who heads S/4HANA, Leonardo and adoption for the Indian subcontinent at

reaches over 125 million citizens through 200 services across with providing a booster shot to their customer engagement. The initiatives have further helped the company improve its outreach through a number of roadshows and partnerships to increase literacy. While the common perception remains that is for big budget enterprise clients, the company boasts over 76 per cent SME clients out of their 8,800 customers in

To fuel the trillion-dollar digital economy of by 2025, is collaborating with tech powerhouses to extend a holistic innovation initiatives across industries, it said at the Leonardo Executive Summit in Mumbai on Thursday.

Leonardo is a digital innovation system that brings together machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, analytics and big data on Cloud Platform using design thinking services. They also announced that IoT Connect 365 is a managed, cloud-based service that simplifies IoT connectivity by enabling them to connect with enterprise, governments and people to leverage technologies that can drive out supply chain inefficiencies and sub-optimal asset utilisation.

“We have seen that a certain set of use cases are common across industries globally. When the customer knows what he wants he can look for an accelerator (use case-based solution) for that industry with services to fine tune the requirement. Further, we also have design thinking offerings that help the customer understand his requirements clearly,” said Athalye.

Leonardo innovation service is pre-bundled with the Leonardo innovation system to help customers solve their problems in a time-bound, cost-fixed and output-guaranteed manner, he added. Accelerators for automotive, media, power and consumer products among others are in use here.

Athalye added that while forced a lot of businesses to rethink their infrastructure and resource usage, it also helped them see the business value in opting for Leonardo offerings to maximise resource optimisation.

While there are a large number of start-ups as well as established companies that are venturing into these areas of design thinking, IoT, artificial intelligence and connected systems, Athalye sees holding a major advantage over the rest due to the holistic portfolio of services in their kitty. “While a customer may start by optimising costs (through engagements with start-ups) over a period, they will scale up (to offerings), hence we partner with startups,” he added.