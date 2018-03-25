250,000 cattle in MP stamped with unique 12-digit Aadhaar-like number

Nearly 250,000 cattle, out of around 90 in Madhya Pradesh, have been stamped with unique identities, similar to the 12-digit number, to enhance their safety as well as increase production, officials said.

The ears of these bovines are being tagged with numbers as part of an ambitious scheme of the (NDDB).

An said that cows and buffaloes are being tagged in this manner to create a nationwide recording mechanism called the Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH).

said, "We have started tagging the bovines on a large scale this month. In the first phase, 40 tags have been distributed and the ears of 2.5 have been tagged."



The plan, he said, was to complete the tagging of all the 90 in in the second phase.

"A dossier, comprising the animal's age, breed and other characteristics, will be created which would be uploaded onto the INAPH's Application so that each cow or buffalo's unique identity is available on gadgets," he explained.

The would then be linked to the number of its owner which in turn would check the illegal sale and purchase, smuggling and abandoning of cattle, he added.

"With this, we can keep an eye on the productivity of the animals which can be enhanced with improvement in its breed. This will also increase the income of the owners. is the third largest of in India," Davar said.