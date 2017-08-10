29 mineral blocks worth resource value of Rs 1.56 lakh crore auctioned

-
-
The government today said 29 minerals blocks with resources valued at about Rs 1.56 lakh crore have been auctioned in nine states so far and 27 more will be put under the hammer.
"As on date, 29 mineral blocks with an estimated total value of resources of Rs 1,56,746 crore have been successfully auctioned in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan," Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Besides, another 27 mineral blocks will be put under auction in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, he said.
Of the 29 blocks, 21 mines with an estimated value of resources of Rs 0.93 lakh crore were auctioned till March 31 this year, he said.
The minister said the mines ministry has provided hand-holding support to state governments to facilitate auction process with the support of IBM, MECL, MSTC, MECON and SBI Caps.
