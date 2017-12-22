2G verdict: Spectrum allocation was faulty, corrupt, says Manoj Sinha

Despite the court acquittals in the spectrum allocation case, Telecom Minister said the allocation of airwaves in 2008 was faulty, arbitrary and dipped in corruption.

Asked about the 122 telecom licences quashed by the Supreme Court in 2012, he said it would be decided on the position the investigative agencies take.

Auction, he added, was the best way for allocating natural resources like spectrum. All the auctions conducted under the present government were transparent and got more revenue compared to the earlier government, with not a single complaint.

"Clearly, the government incurred revenue loss," Sinha said, alleging the 'first come, first served' policy was altered to 'first come, first pay' by changing the timelines.