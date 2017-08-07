3,000-Mw wind power projects up for sale as incentives dry up

With tax benefits drying up, tariffs plunging to new lows after the introduction of competitive bidding, and demand from states remaining bleak, a number of wind power producers are putting up their assets for sale. Wind power projects — with total capacity of nearly 3,000 megawatts (Mw) and worth Rs 15,000 crore — are on sale in seven states. Most of these assets are owned by non-energy companies, which earlier received significant accelerated depreciation (AD) tax benefit under the Income Tax Act. Cement majors, steel companies, Indian arms of ...