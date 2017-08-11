3% GST rate for gold is low: Eco Survey-2

Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian batted for a higher goods and services (GST) rate for gold and jewellery in the second volume of the Economic Survey released on Friday, arguing that it is consumed by the rich. Besides, the Survey also pitched for inclusion of electricity, real estate, health and education in the framework, which was rolled out from July 1.

"There is a need to simplify structure in the medium term," Subramanian said at the press briefing.

is expected to result in price reduction on account of lower incidence of taxation compared to the combined incidence of central and state taxes previously, the Survey pointed out. It further added that deflationary tendencies including transitional frictions from the implementation of are weighing on the Indian economy, which is yet to gather full growth momentum.

Gold, disproportionately consumed by the 'very rich' is taxed at 3% under GST, which the Survey said was 'still low'. Interestingly, the view comes at a time when a flood of gold imports from free trade partner has alarmed government. A few entities are exploiting the favourable reduction in incidence under by routing imports through Korea as they need to pay just 3% IGST as against 10% customs duty. Earlier 12.5% countervailing duty needed to be paid, which has now been subsumed under

has subsumed 17 taxes at the Centre and state level including value added tax, excise duty, service tax, octroi among others.

It made a case for bringing the remaining goods and services also in the net to improve competitiveness, transparency and efficiency.

"Bringing electricity into the framework would improve the competitiveness of Indian industry because taxes on power get embedded in manufacturers' costs, and can be claimed back as input credit," it said.

The inclusion of land and real estate and alcohol in will improve transparency and reduce corruption, it said.

Keeping health and education completely out of the net is 'inconsistent with equity because these are services consumed disproportionately by the rich.'

Rejecting the argument that was a complicated structure, it said that it was not more complicated than the system it replaced. "Every good faced an excise levied by the Centre and a state VAT. There were at least 8-10 rates of excises and 3-4 rates of state VATs, the latter potentially different across states. So, a structure of multiple rates (as much as 10 times 4 times 29 states) has been reduced to a structure of 6 rates," it said. has six broad slabs, 0%,3%, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, besides a compensation cess on luxury items including cigarettes, cars, aerated drinks etc.

The Survey said that will stimulate investment in the economy as the scope of input credit for capital purchases will increase the base through better compliances and the embedded taxes in exports will be neutralized.

In another 'hidden benefit' of GST, Survey pointed out that the textile and clothing sector now fully part of the net check informatisation and evasion. "Some anomalies favouring imports of fabrics over domestic production will need to be rectified but overall the base has expanded," it said.