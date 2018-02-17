30-40% of EPFO data shoddily maintained: Ghosh and Ghosh told PMO

A presentation made by State Bank of India Chief Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh and Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore professor Pulak Ghosh to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in January captured how subscriber data is shoddily maintained by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) — something that the recently released study on creation of seven million jobs in 2017-18 did not include.

Out of around 80 million accounts that the two researchers analysed, there were 10 million records with only names and no other details about the subscribers, ...