300 Chinese companies attend Invest in India event

Nearly 300 Chinese attended a business seminar in the country's southwest which was organised by the Indian Embassy to attract more investment into India.

The was held in Guizhou's capital Guiyang where Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy, Amit Narang, encouraged the to visit and invest in India.

He also talked about India's remarkable jump in the ranking of Ease of Doing Business.

"The seminar received an overwhelming response with more than 400 representatives from more than 280 Chinese attending it," said an official statement.

The representatives of Chinese raised specific queries on the taxation structure in India and the incentives offered to Chinese investors in India, especially in the Renewable Energy Sector.

This event saw senior level participation from the local government.