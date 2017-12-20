350 infra projects show cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh cr: Govt

As many as 350 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or above, have shown cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh crore due to various reasons including delays, was informed today.



"As on October 1, 2017, a total of 1,263 projects were on the monitor of this Ministry. Of these, 297 are showing time overruns, 350 are showing cost overruns and 103 are showing both time and cost overruns. These 350 projects are showing cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh crore," Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.



The and Programme Implementation monitors on-going Central Sector costing Rs 150 crore and above on time and cost overruns on the basis of information provided by the project implementation agencies.The informed the House that causes for time overruns are project-specific and depend on a variety of technical, financial and administrative factors.He added that as reported by the project implementing agencies, the main reasons for the delays pertain to land acquisition, environment and forest clearances, funding constraints, rehabilitation and resettlement issues, local body/municipal permissions, utility shifting and contractual issues.The also said that the range of delay in the 297 projects is from 1-261 months.Major steps have been undertaken to ensure completion of Central Sector without time and cost overruns.The steps include rigorous project appraisal, On-line Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS), setting up of Revised Cost Committees in the ministries for fixation of responsibility, regular review of by administrative ministries concerned, and setting up of Central Sector Projects Coordination Committees (CSPCCs) in the states under the Chief Secretaries for removal of bottlenecks.