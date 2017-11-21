4.36 mn businesses file initial GSTR-3B returns for October

As many as 4.3 million businesses have filed the initial returns for the month of October — the highest monthly return filing within due date, Network said on Tuesday.



The last date of filing, which is the initial sales return, for October was yesterday.



Around 56 per cent of the registered taxpayers filed their returns for October within due date."The number of taxpayers filing their returns is showing marked improvement month after month with about 4.3 million of them filing their returns for October till November 20, 2017, the highest so far," said in a statement.As many as 3.9 million returns were filed within due date for September and 2.8 million for August and 3.3 million for July."There is steady rise in the number of taxpayers filing their returns every month which is encouraging to see. The trend of taxpayers filing their returns on the last day continues though. Taxpayers are urged to file their returns early to avoid last minute hassles," CEO said.As many as 1.4 million taxpayers filed their returns on the Network portal yesterday.Punjab took the lead once again over all other states in filing the highest number of returns for October. About 73.09 per cent of the taxpayers in Punjab filed their returns for October so far, said.