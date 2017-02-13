4-tier GST rate may lead to classification disputes: NIPFP economist

The four-tier will open up floodgates of classification disputes with a tendency among businesses to demand lower rate for their goods or services, says a research paper.

Four rates have been proposed under the Goods and Services regime that is to introduced later this year.

"Present discussion on two standard rates (12 per cent and 18 per cent), a lower rate (5 per cent) and a higher rate (28 per cent) in addition to exemptions will make the design of complicated and increase the cost of compliance as well as cost of administration," said associate professor

"It is expected that, if accepted, the proposal will open up floodgates of classification disputes and there will always be a tendency among businesses to demand lower rate for their good or service," he said in the paper posted on website.

Voices are being raised already to put plantation crops, labour intensive manufacturing, infrastructure inputs and air fares under lower bracket, he said.

"It is expected that the higher the differences among the rates the larger will be the scope for litigation. The benefits of removal of cascading of taxes will be balanced by a higher cost of compliance, as a result the expected benefits of the introduction of may not be achieved," Mukherjee noted.

The National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) economist pointed out that there is a discussion in the Council that there will be a separate cess on demerit goods and environmentally harmful goods.

"The objective behind the imposition of cess is to generate revenue to compensate the states on account of any revenue loss due to the introduction of during first five years of implementation of It is not clear whether the cess will be imposed with a sunset clause or it will continue as an additional source of revenue for the Central Government," Mukherjee said.

The imposition of cess without provision for input credit (like Swachh Bharat Cess) will result in cascading of taxes and it will go against the fundamental advantage of introducing GST, he added.

"Earlier, opposition parties in the Parliament opposed the imposition of 1 per cent additional CST-type on inter-state movement of goods, as it would have resulted in substantial cascading of taxes.

"It is expected that the proposal to levy cess will receive similar opposition in the Parliament when the recommendations of the Council are taken up for approval," Mukherjee said.

Last month, Centre and states had reached consensus on rollout from July 1, 2017.