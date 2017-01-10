5.4 hectare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train terminus in BKC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Rs 99,000 crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train has crossed a major hurdle, with the Maharashtra government and state undertaking Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) agreeing to provide 5.4 hectares of land for a terminus in the plush Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Of this, 0.9 hectares will be at the surface level and the balance underground, which will be used for the construction of the terminus. Of the Rs 99,000 crore required for the bullet train project, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is expected to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?