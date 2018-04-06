JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

New ITR forms for AY 2018-19: Things you must know before you file returns
Business Standard

5% GST on Railway catering services in trains, stations: Finance Ministry

This would bring about uniformity in the rate of GST applicable to supply of food and drinks made available in trains, platforms or stations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

gst

The finance ministry on Friday said a 5 per cent GST will be levied on food and drinks supplied by the Indian Railways or IRCTC in trains, platforms or stations.

The Finance Ministry has written to the Railway Board on March 31 about the 5 per cent rate to remove any doubt or uncertainty in the matter.

This would bring about uniformity in the rate of GST applicable to supply of food and drinks made available in trains, platforms or stations.

"It has been clarified ... that the GST rate on supply of food and drinks by the Indian Railways or Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd or their licensees, whether in trains or at platforms, will be 5 per cent without input tax credit," the statement said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which subsumed over a dozen local levies, was rolled out from July 1, 2017.
First Published: Fri, April 06 2018. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements