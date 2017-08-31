Five things that the annual report numbers indicate

1. With 99 per cent of the banned Rs 1,000 and Rs back in the system, it is now clear that at least some key figures in the had overestimated the short-term gains of the drive. The line of thinking was that at least Rs 3-4 lakh crore won’t return to banks, as black hoarders would be too scared to disclose their income.

2. It also shows, as one economist says, the “structured and effective way the mules worked” during A lot of people from low-income group allegedly deposited in their accounts on behalf of in return of a fat commission. The managed to tackle some syndicates, but these were virtually unstoppable.

3. The trail that has been generated after will lead the and tax authorities to the doorsteps of This is already evident with the widening tax net.

4. Cost of far exceeded the direct monetary gain, if any. For example, the central bank incurred about Rs 7,965 crore in printing new notes, against Rs 3,421 crore a year ago. Also, there would be logistics cost plus cost incurred by the system.

5. The reserve position fell 13 per cent for the first time since 1952, indicating a drop in RBI’s seigniorage income. It remains to be seen if the decline in seigniorage income, which is earned by printing and managing currency, will have a permanent dent, as digitisation will put cash need in the economy on a downward trajectory.