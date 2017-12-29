50,000 Aadhaar enrolment operators suspended for violating process: Govt

Nearly 50,000 enrolment operators have been suspended for violating the process guidelines for enrolment till date, was informed on Friday.



An operator is blacklisted on crossing certain threshold of errors during enrolment, of State for Electronics and IT, said in a written reply.



The erroneous enrolments are rejected during quality checks, and, as a result, is not generated in respect of such enrolments. Eligible enrolments, that are error-free, lead to generation, he added."As on date, about 50,000 enrolment operators have been suspended for violating process guidelines relating to enrolment," he said.The Act and its regulations prescribe punitive actions for various Aadhaar-related offences.The Unique Identification Authority of (UIDAI), the Aadhaar-issuing body, routinely organises training and sensitisation workshops for enrolment agencies and operators working under them on various issues of enrolment.To another query, the said, that about 71.24 crore mobile numbers, crore Permanent Account Numbers and 82 crore have been linked with as on December 8, 2017.Aadhaar, the 12-digit number backed by fingerprints, iris scans and certain demographic details of Indian residents, is today the world's largest biometric database.The is pushing for linking to a host of schemes and services such as mobile connections, PAN, and to weed out ghost holders and check tax evasion.