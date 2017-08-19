50,000 traders get GST registration nos in Mumbai

Ahead of the filing on Sunday, the Zone has received around 50,000 applications from traders for registration numbers and most of them have been given the same, a senior official said on Saturday.



Goods and Services (GST) was implemented from July 1. The last date of filing of simplified returns without transitional credit is August 20 while with transitional credit the date is August 28.



"So far, 50,000 applications have been received by the Zone for registration and most of them have been given the registration numbers," Subhash Varshney, chief Commissioner, & Central Excise, Mumbai, told PTI."In the remaining cases, queries have been raised for providing further or clear information," he added.In view of the approaching last date of filing the first returns, and the Central Excise Zone, had launched a huge facilitation campaign for helping taxpayers file their returns.The authorities have also started a two-day live demo for the return filing process from today between 2 and 5 pm at Seva Kendras. Officers will guide and explain to taxpayers the process of filing returns, as well as assist them to file their returns on-the-spot.The department has also published advertisements in national dailies giving out the details of the offices and Seva Kendras, with contact details of nodal officers in each commissionerate to help the traders, he said.