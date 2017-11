Of the total 670,000 under-construction flats registered with till August, more than 350,000 remained unsold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield and Propstack.

According to the report, 52 per cent of the under-construction flats registered with the remained unsold and 48 per cent sold. One- and two-bedroom flats sold the most, accounting for over 85 per cent of total sales.