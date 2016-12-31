60-day interest waiver on farm loans from co-op banks: Modi

Prime Minister on Saturday announced a 60-day interest waiver for who have taken loans from district co-operative banks and primary societies.

"The government has decided to waive 60-day interest for loans taken by who have taken loans from district co-operative banks and co-operative socities for the Rabi sowing season," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

"The cost of the 60-day interest waiver will be directly transferred to the account."

Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation a day after the nearly two-month long demonetisation exercise came to end.