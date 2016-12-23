600 Jan Dhan accounts under Income Tax dept's lens in Bihar, Jharkhand

Total Rs 42.4 crore undisclosed income has been unearthed so far in the two states

Total Rs 42.4 crore undisclosed income has been unearthed so far in the two states

officials are probing 600 accounts in and for their suspected naxal connection after they showed a total deposit of over Rs 10.8 crore following demonetisation.



A total of 600 accounts which have money on an average in between Rs 1 to Rs 3 lakh are being probed in and for naxal connection, Principal Director (Investigation) Ashok Kumar Sinha told reporters.



He said the 600 accounts now have over Rs 10.8 crore in the two states.



Though he did not provide break-up of the accounts, he said majority of them are in Jharkhand.



Principal Chief Commissioner ( & Jharkhand) S T Ahmad said one such account in Ara witnessed a deposit of Rs 40 lakh after which has been freezed.



Ahmad, accompanied by other senior officials were interacting with mediapersons on launch of Taxation and Investment Regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, 2016 in the two states.



Commissioner of (Appeal) Prashant Bhusan said that if naxal connection is established during probe of these 600 accounts, the accounts would be freezed.



Subrat Sarkar, Commissioner IT (Exemption), said that the department has served notices to 150 society and trusts in and including some political parties, educational, religious and social trusts enjoying exemption under IT Act to probe if cash has flown there after recall of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes.



"We have asked for details from them about cash from November 8 till December 30 when the drive would end," Sarkar said.

(Reopens CAL 4)



Sarkar, however refused to disclose names of political parties or other organisations under the lens.



Giving details of action after demolition of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes, the IT officials said a total of 16 searches have been conducted in the two states so far. In addition, 41 surveys have been conducted and over Rs 9.17 crore seized.



Total Rs 42.4 crore undisclosed has been unearthed so far in the two states, Sinha said, adding jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh is among total seizure.



Ahmad said that the department has referred 14 cases of money laundering in the two states, each to Enforcement Directorate and CBI.



He said that against a target of collecting Rs 10,854 crore by way of in and in the current financial year, a sum of Rs 6,609 crore has already been collected which is 15 per cent above the collection in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Press Trust of India