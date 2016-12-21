677 searches, Rs 86 cr new notes seized: I-T detects Rs 3185 cr black money so far

-
Official sources said the taxman carried out a total of 677 search, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued over 3,100 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings.
The department, they said, has seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 428 crore during the same period even as the new currency seized (majorly Rs 2000 notes) is valued at about Rs 86 crore. “The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of this action, till December 19, is more than Rs 3,185 crore,” they said. The agency has also referred over 220 cases to its sister agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate.