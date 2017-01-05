68% cashless transactions: Digitisation on express mode in Indian Railways

The percentage of cashless transactions on reserved tickets zoomed from 58% to 67.8%

Indian Railways seems to be among the fastest to embrace the government’s digitisation push. The national transporter, which already conducts 97% of its freight business in the cashless mode, has seen half of its passenger business going cashless, too. The Railways will soon launch two mobile applications enabling ticket reservation through all wallets and cards instead of only Rail Wallet, which was launched in April 2015. Currently, this facility is available only through the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which gives around ...

Jyoti Mukul & Shine Jacob