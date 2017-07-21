7.75 mn traders registered under GSTN and help desks till July 18: Govt

The government on Friday said as many as 77.5 lakh traders are registered on and have been set up in every commissionerate to facilitate filing of



"Till July 18, 2017, the total number of GSTIN (Goods and Services Taxpayer Identification Number) registration is 77,55,416," Minister of State for Finance said in a written reply to the



He further said Internet is not required for doing or conducting business, but it would be required only for the purpose of filing of returns under the"The government has ensured that the return filling process is made convenient for all taxpayers by setting up in every commissionerate and by appointing Suvidha Providers," he said.Gangwar in another reply said it is difficult to predict whether corruption will be wiped out, but the implementation of will definitely bring about transparency in business operations related to taxation.The implementation of in itself is expected to have a positive impact on the overall growth of the economy, he said, adding that it is also expected to have a positive impact on the ease of doing business and making India an even more attractive destination for foreign investments.Various studies, including that from NCAER, have estimated that growth in GDP to be around 1-2 per cent due to the implementation ofReplying to another question, Gangwar said, since has been implemented only with effect from July 1, it cannot be stated that it helps to bring out black money at this moment.However, he said, the provision in SGST, CGST, UTGST and IGST have a self policing mechanism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)