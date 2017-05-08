TRENDING ON BS
7% GDP growth possible despite negative impact from demonetisation: Jaitley

Jaitley also said he expects India to achieve economic growth of 7 percent or above

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference (Photo: PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday played down fears held among some market participants that protectionism will spread globally and weigh on economies, including that of India.

"Hopefully, I think the debate (on protectionism) will settle down and the need for greater liberalisation will prevail," he said at a seminar in Tokyo.

Jaitley also said he expects India to achieve economic growth of 7 percent or above despite any possible negative impact on private consumption from the demonetisation of high-value currency.

