7 mn taxpayers have successfully activated GST accounts: GSTN Chairman

Highlighting the smooth functioning of the Network (GSTN), Chairman Navin Kumar has revealed that over 70 lakh have successfully activated their accounts.

"There are two processes which are going on currently-migration and registration. More than 70 lakh have activated their account. New registration is also happening in large numbers; almost eight lakh new applications have been received, out of which 5.3 lakh have been approved so far," Navin Kumar told ANI.

While the number of new applications is increasing at a pace of 30,000-40,000 applications per day, Navin assured that the GSTN is fully prepared to cope with the increasing numbers.

With regards to the helpline number and call centres set up by the GSTN to assist taxpayers, he added that weekday queries are more than weekends, adding that this volume is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

"Most queries are to do with obtaining signature certificates (DSC). Although there is a user guide that is given, most users do not read it, and therefore end up facing difficulties," added Navin.

On the Suvidha Providers (GSPs) front, Navin revealed that while the 34 recognised GSPs are fully functional, the GSTN is looking for more organisations, and are screening applications for the same, thus facilitating an increase in the number.