70 complaints filed with Anti-Profiteering Authority: Govt

As many as 70 complaints have been filed with the Anti- Authority, which deals with cases under the regime, the ministry said today.



A National Anti- Authority and a on anti- has been set up to examine complaints of not passing benefits to consumer under the Goods and Services (GST), rolled out on July 1.



In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, of State for Shiv said that of the 70 complaints, 45 are from Haryana, while the rest are from 10 other states."These are being examined by the state-level screening committees," the said.The has set up two call centres to reply to queries of taxpayers regarding different aspects of the Goods and Services (GST).As per the available data, over 25 lakh calls have been answered by the Network help desk during June 25 to December 19.Queries of 24.55 lakh callers have been resolved successfully, which works out to be a success rate 96.6 per cent, as per the ministry.