7th Pay Commission: Govt extends deadline to receive, dispose of anomalies

The Centre has extended by three months the deadline to receive complaints and dispose of pay- related anomalies by its employees vis-a-vis the seventh pay commission report.



This is the second such extension granted by the Centre.



The original time-limit to receive complaints on any discrepancy arising out of the implementation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission report was February 15.It was first extended to May 15 and now to August 15, an order issued today by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.Similarly, the deadline to dispose these anomalies of would now be February 15, 2018. The original time-limit was August 15, which was later extended to November 15.The Centre has accepted most of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, to be implemented from January 1, 2016.The had last year asked all central departments to set up committees to look into various pay- related anomalies.The anomaly committees were to be formed at two levels-- national and departmental-- comprising representatives of the official side and the staff side of the national council and the departmental council respectively.The Departmental Anomaly Committee is chaired by the additional secretary or the joint secretary (administration) concerned."The National Anomaly Committee will deal with anomalies common to two or more departments and in respect of common categories of employees."The Departmental Anomaly Committee will deal with anomalies pertaining exclusively to the department concerned and having no repercussions on the employees of another ministry or department in the opinion of the Financial Adviser," the had said.The committees have been mandated to receive anomalies through secretary, staff side of their respective councils.Cases where there is a dispute about the definition of anomaly and those where there is a disagreement between the staff side and the official side on the anomaly will be dealt by an "arbitrator", to be appointed out of a panel of names proposed by the two sides, it had said.The arbitrator will consider the disputed cases arising in the anomaly committees at the national as well as department level.