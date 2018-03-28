7th pay commission: Mizo govt intends to implement salary hike in 2018-19

JUST IN
Govt asks US for waiver from 25% tariff on steel and 10% on aluminium
Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram Finance Minister Lalsawta today informed the state legislature that the state government intended to implement the seventh central pay commission during 2018-2019.

Replying to questions from five members, Lalsawta said that the government had been waiting for the recommendation of a committee to study the seventh pay commission which was yet to submit its report and recommendations.

The four-member committee, constituted on November 13 last year, is headed by the State Planning Board Vice-chairman H Liansailova and was instructed to submit its report within six months.

He said that the state government would incur an additional expenditure of Rs 5.3 billion if and when the seventh central pay commission recommendation was implemented.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 20:35 IST

