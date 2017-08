In a festive bonanza for its employees, the government has announced to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. Government employees and would get the pay hike from September.

“About 450,000 state government employees and 350,000 retired employees will get enhanced emoluments and higher pension respectively. Annual additional expenditure on this count would be about Rs 4500 crore,” said Chief Minister

The state government had constituted a fitment committee to vet the recommendations made by the Seventh Pay panel and implement them.