936 million Aadhaar-based authentications is just the tip of the iceberg

Aadhaar-based authentication has reached a record high of 936 million this month. This comes in the backdrop of the Union government contesting a battle against the demand of and in the

The officials said that the current number of Aadhaar-based authentications was merely the tip of the iceberg. Numbers would only rise in the future as more and processes would be linked to it.

For instance, the government has undertaken a huge exercise to link 100 million students enrolled under with The students would have to provide their numbers from September 1 to get a meal under the scheme. Teachers in many states have been asked to mark attendance using Aadhaar-based devices.

Similarly, the has also made it mandatory for tax payers to link their to and e-verify their using There are about 60 million people who file in India. Around 1.16 billion people have an Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique number, till date.

The Economic Times reported that 936 million Aadhaar-based authentications took place in July, compared with 444 million in April and 240 million in August. The report claimed that around 300 are currently linked with and the government’s plans to add another 200 schemes soon.

The officials said the other reason behind the surge in numbers was increased usage of based authentication platform by the banks, and telecom players as per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Act. Telecom service providers such as and have used the platform to authenticate customers before giving them subscriptions.

Meaning of authentication The process by which the number along with the demographic or of the holder is submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for its verification and such repository verifies the correctness, or the lack thereof, on the basis of the information available.

Modes of Authentication Demographic authentication: The number and of the holder obtained is matched with the of the number holder in the CIDR. One-time pin based authentication: A One-Time Pin (OTP), with limited time validity, is sent to the mobile number and/ or e-mail address of the number holder registered with the Authority, or generated by other appropriate means. The holder shall provide this along with his number during authentication and the same shall be matched with the generated by the Authority. Biometric-based authentication: The number and submitted by the holder are matched with the of the said number holder stored in the CIDR. This may be fingerprint-based or iris-based authentication or other biometric modalities based on stored in the CIDR. Multi-factor authentication: A combination of two or more of the above modes may be used for authentication.

Source: UIDAI