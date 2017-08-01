936 million Aadhaar-based authentications is just the tip of the iceberg

Aadhaar-based authentication has reached a record high of 936 million this month. This comes in the backdrop of the Union government contesting a battle against the demand of right to privacy
and data protection
in the Supreme Court.
The officials said that the current number of Aadhaar-based authentications was merely the tip of the iceberg. Numbers would only rise in the future as more government schemes
and processes would be linked to it.
For instance, the government has undertaken a huge exercise to link 100 million students enrolled under Mid-day meal scheme
with Aadhaar.
The students would have to provide their Aadhaar
numbers from September 1 to get a meal under the scheme. Teachers in many states have been asked to mark attendance using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication
devices.
The Economic Times
reported that 936 million Aadhaar-based authentications took place in July, compared with 444 million in April and 240 million in August. The report claimed that around 300 government schemes
are currently linked with Aadhaar
and the government’s plans to add another 200 schemes soon.
The officials said the other reason behind the surge in numbers was increased usage of Aadhaar
based authentication platform by the banks, and telecom players as per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Act. Telecom service providers such as Jio
and Airtel
have used the platform to authenticate customers before giving them subscriptions.
The process by which the Aadhaar
number along with the demographic or biometric information
of the holder is submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for its verification and such repository verifies the correctness, or the lack thereof, on the basis of the information available.
Modes of Authentication
One-time pin based authentication:
A One-Time Pin (OTP), with limited time validity, is sent to the mobile number and/ or e-mail address of the Aadhaar
number holder registered with the Authority, or generated by other appropriate means. The holder shall provide this OTP
along with his Aadhaar
number during authentication and the same shall be matched with the OTP
generated by the Authority.
Multi-factor authentication: A combination of two or more of the above modes may be used for authentication.
Source: UIDAI
|
Aadhaar-based authentication
|
Month-Year
|
Number (in million)
|
Aug-16
|
241.2
|
Sep-16
|
290.5
|
Oct-16
|
400.2
|
Nov-16
|
383.58
|
Dec-16
|
508.2
|
Jan-17
|
564.5
|
Feb-17
|
450.7
|
Mar-17
|
506.2
|
April-17
|
444.6
|
May-17
|
590.8
|
June-17
|
814.4
|
July-17
|
935.9
|
Source: UIDAI
