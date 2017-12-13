A 3-month relief on cards for traders over pre-GST stocks

The Department of Consumer Affairs is most likely to extend the deadline for use of stickers to display revised (MRP) on unsold pre- stocks for three more months, according to a report.

The deadline now could be extended from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, the Economic Times report said. The recent revamp of rates has made life difficult for the traders in carrying old prices.

On July 1 when the was rolled out, the Modi government had allowed the businesses to display the details of the revised MRP on pre- stocks via online printing, stamping or putting a sticker.

"From April 1 onward, manufacturers will not have to display details of on packaged commodities. They will need to display only the revised MRP," a government official said as quoted by the Economic Times.

Manufacturers will still need to advertise the change in MRP after implementation of GST, the official said.