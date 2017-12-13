JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Google Alert on Amazon: Trai, CCI need to adopt internet regulation 3.0
Business Standard

A 3-month relief on cards for traders over pre-GST stocks

From April 1 onward, manufacturers will not have to display details of GST on packaged commodities

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Legal Metrology Rules, Packaging rules, Retail store
Representative image

The Department of Consumer Affairs is most likely to extend the deadline for use of stickers to display revised maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold pre-GST stocks for three more months, according to a report.

The deadline now could be extended from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, the Economic Times report said. The recent revamp of GST rates has made life difficult for the traders in carrying old prices.

On July 1 when the GST was rolled out, the Modi government had allowed the businesses to display the details of the revised MRP on pre-GST stocks via online printing, stamping or putting a sticker.

"From April 1 onward, manufacturers will not have to display details of GST on packaged commodities. They will need to display only the revised MRP," a government official said as quoted by the Economic Times.

Manufacturers will still need to advertise the change in MRP after implementation of GST, the official said.
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements