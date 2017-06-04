A big step forward

GST Council has done productive work, but more remains

GST Council has done productive work, but more remains

The GST Council, which met for the 15th time on Saturday, thrashed out several pending issues. These included the rules for transitioning to the new tax regime and the tax rates on biscuits, gold, footwear, and textiles. This would be an appropriate moment to reflect on the work that the GST Council has done in its set of apparently endless meetings. While there has been understandable impatience as the Council has taken a while to decide on rates and rules as the July 1 deadline comes ever closer, it is also worth noting that the meetings have, in the end, been productive. Both the GST ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment