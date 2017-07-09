A CA's signature is more powerful than that of a PM

Friends, chartered accountants are like ambassadors of any country’s economic system. Your work is like that of an interface between the government and the tax-paying companies and individuals. Your signature is more powerful than that of a prime minister. Your signature is a testimony to the trust in the truth. Companies may be small or big. However, if you certify their books of account, then the government believes in that, people of the country believe in that. And have you ever thought that once you have signed a balance sheet then no one questions the balance ...