A chicken-and-egg problem in defence sector for Make in India initiative

At the biennial defence exhibition in April at Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out the milestones the government has achieved towards its Make-in-India goal in defence. “Over the last few years, we have made a humble beginning.

On defence manufacturing licences, on defence offsets, on defence export clearances, on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, and on reforming our defence procurement, we have taken many steps,” he said. Indeed, the government has made noteworthy progress since relaxing the foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in ...