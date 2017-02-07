A new settlement banker to be chosen for pan-India tea auction

The Centre is planning to rope in a new banker for the pan-India tea post-settlement module. The development comes in the back drop of frequent operational issues which have been occurring since the model was introduced last year.

The module was rolled out by the in June 2016 across different auction centres of the country. The post-auction settlement module was implemented in September 14, 2016.

There have been some operational problems in this module, mainly relating to reconciliation of payment. The held detailed deliberations with the stakeholders on October 17, 2016, and had decided to keep the post-auction settlement process on hold from October 18, 2016. It was decided that till the technical issues at stake are addressed, the earlier payment procedures, which were in place before the introduction of pan-India operations in various centres, would be followed.

The software for the development module was developed by NSEIT, the IT arm of the National Stock Exchange, while the has been the designated settlement bank till now.

"It has now been decided to select a new settlement banker," said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It might be noted that the of India had decided to keep on hold the post-auction settlement module. The decision was taken to address the issue which had been dogging the tea industry and trade since mid-September when the started the post-auction settlement system for pan-India auctions through the Bank of India, the designated settlement bank. The decision was made after several rounds of discussions among stakeholder.

Earlier, the State and IndusInd Bank had been handling the payment settlement processes, in the old process which was centre-specific.

According to industry sources, because of the payment issues, the tea industry could not make bonus payments, could not close their second quarter results since large amounts of money were stuck due to the post-auction settlement problems, and tea prices also started dropping.