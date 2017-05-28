A quiet first anniversary for AIADMK govt

Now, investment flow is down to a trickle as companies choose Andhra Pradesh

Unlike in the previous five years, the first anniversary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK’s) second term in the government passed off without ceremony. The leadership vacuum following the death of J Jayalalithaa in December has affected not only the morale of the party, but also the state, which is facing a water crisis, resulting in farmer suicides and popular agitation, slowdown in investment flow, among other things. For the party, which is now split into three, the past year has been tumultuous. The contrast is clear. In the past, on ...

T E Narasimhan