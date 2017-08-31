Customers make a beeline for luxury cars, SUVs before cess kicks in

The announcement made by the council to increase the cess on and has toned down the smiling faces of carmakers. Post increase in cess, the cars will be taxed at 53 per cent, thus making them even more heavy on the pocket than what they were pre- The announcement made by the council to increase the cess on and has toned down the smiling faces of carmakers. Post increase in cess, the cars will be taxed at 53 per cent, thus making them even more heavy on the pocket than what they were pre-

However, amidst the gloomy situation, companies stand to benefit in short term. Following the announcement, it is quite evitable that the prices for cars will increase and this has led to a tendency of pre-buying among Since the announcement, companies have witnessed an increase in footfalls and inquiries. “For sure, we are seeing an increase in inquiries and customer bookings. For the customers, it’s the best time to buy before the cess hike hits. Customers who were looking to buy a car during the festive season or during the next two or three months are looking to buy their car now. We expect this month to have better sales on account of people advancing their festival purchase before the cess increase implementation. However, it’s a temporary increase in sales and therefore not really positive in that sense, if you look at it from a larger perspective,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

According to experts, this is the best time for to make purchasing decisions as the prices for will increase up to 7 per cent. For mid-segment cars, the hike in prices is likely to be little lower at 4 per cent. The anticipation has ushered the pre-buying tendency among the