A week of GST: Bumpy ride due to late info overload

More than lack of awareness, information overload after the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) is making the transition to the new indirect tax regime tough, according to a top consultant dealing with clients across sectors. Classes and tutorials, both physical and online, to make people understand the tax system should have started months before the launch, rather than after, the consultant argued. Anita Rastogi, partner, indirect tax and GST, PwC India, said, “It was not a good first week…. We had expected turmoil but what we saw was much more than ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?