A week of GST: Bumpy ride due to late info overload

It was not a good first week, says Anita Rastogi, partner, indirect tax and GST, PwC India

More than lack of awareness, information overload after the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) is making the transition to the new indirect tax regime tough, according to a top consultant dealing with clients across sectors. Classes and tutorials, both physical and online, to make people understand the tax system should have started months before the launch, rather than after, the consultant argued. Anita Rastogi, partner, indirect tax and GST, PwC India, said, “It was not a good first week…. We had expected turmoil but what we saw was much more than ...

Nivedita Mookerji & Arnab Dutta