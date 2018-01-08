Aadhaar data breach: Committed to freedom of press, says law minister

Union and on Monday said the Central is fully committed to

"The is fully committed to freedom of the press as well as to maintaining security and sanctity of Aadhaar for India's development," tweeted a day after various press bodies condemned the lodging of an FIR against a Tribune who exposed Aadhaar data's vulnerability.

"The FIR is against unknown (people). I've suggested UIDAI to request and its to give all assistance to police in investigating the real offenders."

Press clubs and associations on Sunday dubbed the FIR "a direct attack on the freedom of the press" and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the case.

The case was filed after newspaper published a report on January 3 over the alleged breach in Aadhaar data. The UIDAI registered an FIR against the newspaper and

The FIR, lodged with the cyber cell of the Crime Branch, invokes serious charges under the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and Aadhaar Act.

The UIDAI on January 4 said its for grievance redressal may have been "misused" but denied any breach or leak of Aadhaar data.